Gibraltar hosts and welcomes Cruise Lines Destination Showcase

16th Monday, September 2024 - 19:54 UTC Full article

Delegates will visit both MS Nieuw Statendam and Azamara Quest as part of their itinerary to better understand the services that Gibraltar Port can offer

The Gibraltar Tourist Board are delighted to host the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Destination Showcase. The world’s largest cruise trade association are on the Rock for an immersive 2-day conference in which destination education will play a key role.

Business sessions offered in conjunction with tours and excursions will showcase the best of what Gibraltar has to offer.

Delegates will visit both MS Nieuw Statendam and Azamara Quest as part of their itinerary to better understand the services that Gibraltar Port can offer visiting cruise liners. In addition to the main conference at the Sunborn, excursions will include an Upper Rock Tour and a round-the-Rock e-Bike tour so that these industry leaders can experience Gibraltar’s tourism products first-hand.

Minister for Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos MP, said: ‘Hosting the CLIA Destination Showcase is a fantastic opportunity to promote Gibraltar’s cruise passenger experience directly to the travel agents who in turn sell Gibraltar as a destination to their clients. This dedicated, immersive event is the perfect way for these industry professionals to delve deep and understand the layered and multi-faceted appeal of Gibraltar as a prime Port of choice in the Mediterranean.’