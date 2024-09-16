Japan targets Brazil for its sale of seafood products

Japan is promoting the sale of seafood in Brazil, where the largest overseas community of people of Japanese origin live, mainly in Sao Paulo. The event was held by Japan’s agriculture ministry in collaboration with other groups in Sao Paulo last week, and the goods showcased included Japanese marine products and sake.

Japan’s Agriculture Minister Sakamoto Tetsushi and Brazilian officials participating tasted dishes featuring Japanese seafood such as scallops and oysters cooked by a Brazilian chef.

Thiago Castanho, the outstanding Brazilian chef said, “It’s interesting to have another source, a source like these incredible sweet scallops from Hokkaido here in Brazil, without a doubt.”

Castanho added that the scallops would enrich not only Japanese cuisine but also Brazilian dishes.

There are an estimated 1,5 million Nikkei in Brazil, mainly in the rich states of Sao Paulo. Nikke is the term used to identify Japanese and their descendents. People born in Japan and living in Brazil are considered Japanese-Brazilians, and in spite of integration they are very proud and faithful of their traditions.

Japanese migration to Brazil began 1908, when the ship Kasao Maru arrived in the country bringing 781 workers to coffee farms in the interior of Sao Paulo and June 18 was established as the national day of Japanese immigration. Overall the Japanese migration has managed to become a well off class in Brazil and many young Japanese have gone to work, train and study in Japan, but most return.

Minister Sakamoto said he will work harder for the opportunity to develop scallop, squid and other marine produce exports to Brazil. Apparently the reason for the search of new markets has been caused by China's suspension of Japanese marine produce imports, mostly because of political reasons.