Falkland Islands hold first Liberal Democrat fringe meeting at Brighton Conference

17th Tuesday, September 2024 - 14:09 UTC Full article

The Hon. Leona Roberts MLA, The Falkland Islands Government Representative, Richard Hyslop, The Hon. Mark Pollard MLA and Deputy Representative Michael Betts. (Pic FIGO)

The Lord Purvis of Tweed, Dr Al Pinkerton MP, Baroness Smith of Newnham, the Hon. Leona Roberts MLA and the Hon. Mark Pollard MLA.

The Falkland Islands Government held their first fringe meeting at the Liberal Democrat Conference in Brighton on September 15. Members of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly (MLA), Mark Pollard and Leona Roberts, joined a panel with Liberal Democrat Peers, The Lord Purvis of Tweed and Baroness Smith of Newnham, to discuss the topic “The Falkland Islands: Self-determination in the 21st Century.”

The event, chaired by Dr. Al Pinkerton MP, drew over 50 attendees, providing an opportunity for the MLAs to highlight the importance of the Islanders' right to self-determination.

Pollard expressed his satisfaction with the event, stating, “The fringe was a huge success with a large number of attendees coming to hear from our panellists and ask questions about the Falklands.” Roberts echoed his sentiment, adding, “It was fantastic to have so many people engaging in our fringe meeting, and we are hugely grateful to the other panellists for making it such an interesting and engaging event.”

Both Peers on the panel had previously visited the Falkland Islands, providing them with firsthand insight into the issues discussed. The event marked a significant milestone for the Falkland Islands Government in engaging with UK political parties on the issue of self-determination.