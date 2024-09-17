Get our news on your inbox! x

Falklands Fidelis 2 emergency medical evacuation exercise

Tuesday, September 17th 2024 - 07:31 UTC
Each year there are about 5-7 aero-medical transfers of military and civilian patients from the Falkland Islands to South America onboard fixed wing military airframes stationed at BFSAI.

Exercise FALKLAND FIDELIS 2 was an opportunity for the multi-agency team to train and develop skills in a controlled environment in preparation to support the MEDEVAC chain to definitive care.

The exercise brought together 8 members of the KEMH multi-disciplinary team, the crew from A400M Atlas stationed at BFSAI, the search and rescue team from Bristow supporting with an AW-189 helicopter, members of the Defense Fire Service, and medics from the regional medical centre based in MPC.

The training scenarios focused upon lessons that have been identified following recent MEDEVAC via military aviation. This was the second FALKLAND FIDELIS series with plans to continue development and refinement on a quarterly basis, supporting interoperability and the delivery of optimized casualty care.

