Brazil/China peace plan, rejected by Kiev, considered a chance by Russia

18th Wednesday, September 2024 - 08:00 UTC Full article

Brazil and China are full members and founders of the BRICS group next to Russia, India and South Africa

Brazil has positioned itself as neutral in the Ukraine war, refusing to join sanctions or provide military aid to Kiev, while proposing a peace initiative in cooperation with China. The joint Brazil/China peace plan or at least to end hostilities, has been defined by Ukrainian president Zelensky as “destructive”.

“You either support the war, or you don't support the war. If you don't support it, then help us stop Russia,” Zelensky said. The president added that he offered to discuss peace proposals with Chinese and Brazilian leaders, both members of the BRICS Group, with Russia, India and South Africa.

Brazilian president Lula da Silva was criticized following a speech at a graduation ceremony for diplomats at the Rio Branco Institute and, without explicitly mentioning Zelensky's recent statement, the Brazilian leader said that “those who want to talk to us now could have done so before the war started.”

“Brazil has never been so important in the world as now. It's not just because of agriculture business, it's not just because of iron ore, it's not just because of soy or meat. It's because Brazil is an unbeatable country when it comes to energy,” Lula underlined.

“That's why it's important for Brazil not to take part in the war between Ukraine and Russia, that's why it's important for Brazil to say that we want peace, we don't want war. Those who want to talk to us now could have talked to us before the war started,” he added.

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Brazil's president was a far-right politician and Lula's rival, Jair Bolsonaro. Lula took office in January 2023, when the all-out war had already lasted for almost a year.

In May, Brazil and China pitched a six point peace plan that called on both Russia and Ukraine to avoid “escalation of hostilities” and “provocations.”

The six point plan from Brazil and China calls for:

1. Non-escalation or provocations by either side.

2. An international peace conference accepted by both Russia and Ukraine and which includes a “fair discussion” of all peace plans.

3. An increase of humanitarian assistance to “prevent a humanitarian crisis on a larger scale,” as well as an exchange of POWs and no attacks on civilians.

4. All possible efforts must be made to “prevent nuclear proliferation and avoid a nuclear crisis.”

5. Attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities “must be opposed.”

6. Enhanced international cooperation on several issues to “protect the stability of global industrial and supply chains.”

Moscow has previously said it would accept Brazil and China as intermediaries for possible peace talks. While the two countries refused to publicly take sides in the war, China has been an economic lifeline for Vladimir Putin, in their common dispute with the US and NATO.