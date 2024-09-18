Falklands celebrates decision to hold Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2026

CGS has received confirmation of support from the Government to enable them to progress with their proposal to host the Games in 2026.

The Falkland Islands Sports Council celebrated and shared the good news from Scotland on the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Although the Commonwealth Games 2026 Statement refers to Scottish government support and no other details, from the Falklands reaction was most positive, “there is no further news on what sports are included, or the numbers of places we will have……but at least there is a Games.”

In the official release on Tuesday 17 September, the Commonwealth Games Federation said it was delighted to learn that Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) has received the (Scottish) government support it requires to proceed with its innovative proposal to host the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2026.

CGF President Chris Jenkins said, ”We have been working with Commonwealth Games Scotland (CGS) and the Scottish Government for several months and are delighted to hear CGS has received confirmation of support from the Government to enable them to progress with their proposal to host the Games in 2026.

“At the heart of our discussions has been an investment of £100 million from the CGF and the commitment that Glasgow 2026 would not require financial underwriting from either the Scottish or UK Governments. The additional generous contribution of around £2.3 million from Commonwealth Games Australia to the Glasgow concept will further enhance the Games delivery and is a strong sign of the support and excitement for the concept within the wider Commonwealth Games Movement.

”We believe Glasgow 2026 will be an important first step in our commitment to reset and reframe the Commonwealth Games as a co-created, sustainable model that minimizes costs, inspires athletes, and excites Hosts and International Federations.

“We will work closely with CGS to positively conclude final stakeholder discussions with the aim of formally announcing Glasgow as the host city for 2026 as soon as possible.”

The CGF would like to thank all our Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs), as well as athletes, International Federations, National Governing Bodies and wider stakeholders for their continued support and patience.