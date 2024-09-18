Falklands: FIRS, the supply link between UK and Mount Pleasant Complex

18th Wednesday, September 2024 - 10:45 UTC Full article

The Anvil Point unloading at East Cove port

Military vehicles strapped to the ship's hold

Mount Pleasant Complex in the Falkland Islands has provided information on how the British Forces South Atlantic Islands, BFSAI, are kept alert and ready for the defense of the Islands with regular shipments from the UK.

The Falklands Island Resupply Ship also known as FIRS arrives in East Cove Military Port, Mare Harbor, approximately every two months. It is a vital link to the UK that resupplies the entire military force on the Falklands with all the equipment, vehicles, food, and other stores required to sustain the military presence on island. It also carries a significant amount of civilian cargo for the local population.

The FIRS is loaded with all its cargo by 17 Port & Maritime Regiment RLC Port Operators in the Sea Mounting Centre in Marchwood. It is then discharged by Port Operators from 460 Port Troop in East Cove Military Port.

There are four Strategic RORO vessels in Defense: the Eddystone, Anvil Point, Hartland Point and Hurst Point.

These ships are made up with three Decks, with a capacity of 2,606 lanes in meters (LIMS).

They carry everything the military need to operate and live in the Falklands; everything from ISO Containers containing military stores, various types of vehicles, loose freight on pallets, refrigerated and frozen food, personnel belongings within MFO boxes and more specialized cargo i.e boats, radar equipment and aircrafts.

While on route to the Falkland Islands it will dock at the Ascension Island to conduct the transfer of cargo to sustain the local population.

Once the vessel has left the Ascension Island it will head south to the Falkland Islands.

When the vessel arrives in East Cove Military Port, 460 Port Troop will begin with a line party to secure the vessel alongside prior to the discharge.

Once the discharge is complete, 460 Port Troop will then load the vessel with all cargo that needs to go back to the UK from the Falklands. This usually takes between 3/4 days depending on how full the vessel is and once complete a small team will release the vessel for its departure to head north back to Marchwood.