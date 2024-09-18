Falklands Tourist Board preparing for this summer's season

With the incoming cruise season round the corner the Falkland Islands Tourist Board is actively preparing for what is expected to be a very busy summer. With that in mind the Falklands Tourist Board is inviting any individuals and or businesses involved within the tourism industry to attend a pre-season meeting scheduled for this Wednesday at the Jetty Visitors Center, beginning at 17:00 hours.

Likewise the Tourist Board is currently taking applications for License to Operate in the area of the Jetty Visitors Centre during the coming tourist season.

Applications need to be completed over this week and closing on Monday September 23, 9 AM.

Request forms to apply by email to katy@falklandislands.com or visiting the Tourist Board Office. All forms must be completed and returned with payment by the deadline date. After 9 AM, 23rd September, will no longer accept any more vehicles.

The Jetty Visitor Centre with its Information Office is situated on the corner of Ross Road and Philomel Street and is a first-stop for anyone visiting the Islands, no matter how long or short the stay. The friendly staff will be happy to assist with information about Stanley, the Islands in general and answer any questions you may have.

Street maps of Stanley can be obtained showing visitor facilities and attractions. Wi-Fi is available and the shop stocks a range of souvenirs including locally crafted items, stamped postcards, artwork and clothing. Aspects of Falklands’ life, history and the natural environment are on display.

A traditional red telephone box is situated outside the Centre, perfect for a photograph or even to make a phone-call – cards can be purchased in the Centre. Or for the technologically advanced, a webcam looks out to the front of the building so you can connect with your friends and family overseas with a cheery wave!

The Visitor Centre is easy to reach on foot from accommodation establishments in Stanley. If you are arriving on a large cruise vessel, a tender from your ship will bring you straight to the door. Smaller cruise ships berth at FIPASS, just a few minute’s drive away - courtesy shuttle buses make frequent trips to and from the Centre.

Sheltered areas with seating are situated to the front of the building with lovely views across the harbor. Rest awhile and look out for a stray sea lion or watch the birdlife along the shore. Toilets/restrooms are located alongside the main building.