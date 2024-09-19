Get our news on your inbox! x

Falklands join local Chilean community in celebrating independence Day

Thursday, September 19th 2024 - 08:07 UTC
HRH The Princess Royal meeting with members of our Chilean community in 2022 HRH The Princess Royal meeting with members of our Chilean community in 2022

The Falkland Islands have decades of close links with Chile which not only refer to trade, connectivity, shipping, but are mainly because of the long-established Chilean community in the Islands. Currently almost two hundred strong they are the largest from mainland South America and have greatly contributed to the development of the Islands in different fields of expertise, both in Camp and Stanley. And many families in the Islands have Chilean born members or descendants.

That is why September 18 is celebrated in the Falklands. The date refers to the Chilean independence take off process back in 1810, and in the mainland is a two days celebrations including September 19.

In the Falklands best wishes pour, and normally Government House holds a reception with all the ingredients of Chilean tradition, music, dancing, typical colorful dresses, gastronomy, and gratitude for their support, hard work and integration capacity.

Besides from independence time, two centuries ago, Chile has proven to be a reliable ally of Britain.

