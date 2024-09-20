Falklands, confirmed case of avian influenza in Surf Bay, close to Stanley

20th Friday, September 2024 - 08:02 UTC Full article

Since 30 October 2023, 113 suspect birds/animals have been reported, 72 sets of swabs have been taken. Nineteen have returned positive results and 53 negative results

The Falkland Islands Director of Natural Resources has released the following, “On Monday 16 September 2024 swabs that were taken from a dead Gentoo penguin on Surf Bay were tested and returned positive for HPAI. Given that this is an isolated case of one single bird, that is more than 1km from poultry or a colony, a level 1 response will be followed and a full protection zone will not be declared.”

The area in which the bird(s) was found will be declared as an infected place. Members of the public must comply with the published biosecurity guidance (link below). The penguin carcass was removed from the beach for swabbing so the risk to the public is considered low. The beach is not closed however, you may wish to avoid the area during the time the declaration is in place.

The Declaration will be reviewed on Wednesday 2 October 2024.

Since Monday 30 October 2023, 113 suspect birds/animals have been reported, 72 sets of swabs have been taken. Nineteen have returned positive results (some are repeat sets from known outbreaks) and 53 negative results. There are no sets of swabs pending.

FIG have prepared information and guidance about bird flu and preventative measures to try and reduce the spread of the virus. This has been approved by the Governor and must be complied with when an area or place is declared as infected. This guidance can be found here: https://falklands.gov.fk/agriculture/avian-influenza



The public are reminded to NOT TOUCH dead or sick birds but report them to the Veterinary Services on 27366 or 55366 out of hours.