Buenos Aires holds talks with Gol regarding Aerolineas Argentinas' future

Francos insisted pilots' union leader Biró never gets tired of hurting Argentines

Argentina's Cabinet Chief Guillermo Francos and Economy Minister Luis Toto Caputo met Friday with representatives from the Brazilian airline Gol to discuss the possible handover of Aerolíneas Argentinas operations amid threats of additional strikes by pilots and cabin crewmembers. Earlier this month, some 37,000 travelers were affected by the protests seeking wage increases to cope with inflation.

“The Government sets limits to Mr. Biró and his pilots' union, who from their places of privilege never get tired of harming Argentines,” Francos said on social media about Airline Pilots Association (APLA) Secretary General Pablo Biró. Francos also admitted that talks had been held with executives from budget carriers Jet Smart and Flybondi, already operating in the country in a move to “look for alternatives and avoid further damage to the productive sectors, tourism and all Argentines who were prevented from reaching their destinations.”

The Libertarian administration of President Javier Milei has voiced its intention to transfer Aerolíneas Argentinas' services to other companies, in addition to granting licenses to operate domestic routes currently handled by the flag carrier.

This week, Milei declared civil and commercial aviation an essential service, thus setting limits to potential strikes by mandating that at least 50% of the flights remain active. Hence, the Government is checking with other carriers operating in Argentina to cover the routes that might end up unattended by Aerolíneas Argentinas.

At any rate, these meetings involving Caputo will have to wait because he is leaving with Milei on Saturday for New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly and will not be back until Wednesday.

Former President Mauricio Macri's Propuesta Republicana (PRO) party has also been reported to favor the privatization of the flag carrier. Congresswoman María Eugenia Vidal said it was “time to move forward” with it and recalled that such an initiative had been set aside in a move to have Milei's much-acclaimed Bases Law passed without any further parliamentary debate.

For the time being, the aviation unions have postponed any new measures but are seeking consensus to promote a general strike in the transport sector with the endorsement of the Lorry Drivers' Union.

