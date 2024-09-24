Paraguayan President puts his country's Constitution ahead of international agreements

24th Tuesday, September 2024 - 09:04 UTC Full article

Peña also ratified Paraguay's position in favor of Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan in the ongoing world conflicts

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña told the United Nations (UN) Future Summit that it was essential for his country “to preserve its values and principles” while generating equal opportunities for all. “Paraguay defends international positions based on principles, not on mere interest, convenience or pragmatism,” he stressed during the gathering at which the Pact for the Future was adopted.

The UN proposal to speed up the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was rejected by only 15 nations, including Argentina, Venezuela, Kuwait, Haiti, and Russia.

Peña also pointed out that while Paraguay was endorsing the document, there were “some substantive aspects” with which he disagreed and insisted that such a non-binding declaration would apply to Paraguay “in accordance with our National Constitution and our current legislation” because “it is fundamental for Paraguay to preserve our values, principles, and culture.”

The South American leader also underlined that, despite its shortcomings, multilateralism was the most effective tool to solve global problems.

“Aware of food security, we must protect the role of food producers, so measures to combat climate change should not coopt small countries, but strengthen them to fight for a better and more sustainable future,” Peña also said while highlighting Paraguay's 100% dependence on renewable energy.

In New York, the Colorado leader also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the war with Russia.

“I met with the President of Paraguay, Santiago Peña and we discussed security challenges and the results of the first Peace Summit. Ukraine wants to put an end to this war and restore a just peace as soon as possible, and the support of Latin American countries is important for us,” Zelensky posted on social media.

During his speech Monday, Peña ratified Paraguay's position in favor of Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan in the ongoing world conflicts. “Paraguay loves peace and renounces war and we are convinced that the future must be one of peace, moving away from violence and conquest, that is why today we defend countries like Ukraine, Israel, or Taiwan, which have every right to be respected and treated in their dignity,” Peña said.