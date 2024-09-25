Falklands: Consultation on National Minimum Wage accommodation regulation

Falklands Secretariat, HQ of the Islands government administration offices

Following approval at Executive Council on Tuesday 27 August, the Falkland Islands Government is holding a public consultation from this week to Tuesday 22 October 2024, on the Minimum Wage Accommodation offset rate.

The accommodation offset rate sets allows employers to offset some of the cost of providing accommodation to workers against their wages paid. This comes into consideration when a worker lives in accommodation provided to them by their employer and they are charged for this through deductions to their gross salary.

The offset has been in place, unchanged, since 2013 and there have been several issues raised with how it works. FIG is seeking the views of affected workers and employers to understand the impact of the offset rate and how it should apply in future.

Drop-in sessions will be held at the Harbor Lights Conference Room on the following dates:

• 12-1pm, Thursday 10 October 2024

• 5-6pm, Tuesday 15 October 2024

Further information on the offset rate, the feedback survey and FAQ documents can be found online by visiting: www.falklands.gov.fk/policy/consultations. Alternatively, paper versions can be found in the Secretariat. Copies are available in English, Spanish, Tagalog and Shona.

Please contact Matt Daniel (mdaniel@sec.gov.fk) if you have any questions or to schedule a call if you live in Camp and are unable to attend a drop-in session.