Falklands and Gaiman, Patagonia, culture links highlighted at Royal Welsh Show

The Show at Builth on celebrating its one hundredth anniversary

The Royal Welsh Show held annually in Builth, Wales has praised a visiting delegation from the Falkland Islands, underscoring the deep historical ties and shared heritage between the Islands and Wales. Considered more than just an agricultural exhibition, the Show is a celebration of global connections and shared heritage, and also received the visit of a Welsh speaking couple from Gaiman, Argentine Patagonia.

The Falkland Islands has a unique connection to Wales, with many residents tracing their ancestry back to Welsh settlers. The Falkland Islanders' presence at the Royal Welsh Show was not just a symbolic gesture but a practical exchange of agricultural knowledge.

The delegation, comprising farmers, agricultural experts, and community leaders, was keen to share insights into their unique farming practices shaped by the islands' challenging climate and terrain. At the same time, they eagerly absorbed the latest innovations and techniques showcased by their Welsh counterparts.

One of the highlights of their visit was a presentation on sustainable sheep farming, a significant industry in both regions. The exchange of ideas on breeding practices, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability provided valuable lessons for both the Falkland Islanders and Welsh farmers. During the presentation, a delegation of Girl Guides gave an extremely interesting insight into teenage life on the Falklands. The Guides, who had teamed up with Girlguides Cymru, had been volunteering at the show throughout the week, alongside their Welsh hosts.

As to the Welsh speaking couple from Argentine Patagonia, Billy Hughes and wife, from Gaiman, a small town in Argentina’s Chubut Province, known for its vibrant Welsh community. Gaiman is one of the most important hubs of Y Wladfa, the Welsh settlement in Patagonia, established in the late 19th century by Welsh emigrants seeking a new life in South America.

Billy and Gladys, travelled over 12,000 kilometers to attend both the Royal Welsh Show and the National Eisteddfod at Pontypridd, are a living testament to the enduring bond between Wales and Patagonia. Fluent in both Welsh and Spanish, Billy told BBC Radio Cymru presenter, Terwyn Davies about his life in the Welsh colony, where the Welsh language and traditions have been preserved and continue to thrive during an interview for Radio Cymru’s farming program, ‘Troi’r Tir. Billy, who is a regular visitor to Wales, is a keen singer and has performed with Welsh singer Aled Wyn Davies on numerous occasions, told listeners about his life growing up on a sheep farm in the Gaiman and of the Merino sheep that they kept and how his brother now works the family farm. Billy works for a wool merchant, and explained how Merino sheep produce around 4kg of fleece per animal and that wool prices continue to thrive in Argentina at around US$5 per kilo, compared with under £1/kg in the UK. Billy explained how he was fortunate to be involved with all aspects of Welsh culture at home and sang each year during the Eisteddfod at Chubut.

Finally the Royal Welsh Show provided a vital platform for global dialogue, with the participation of international visitors, including the Falkland Islands delegation and Billy Hughes from Gaiman, highlighting the enduring power of culture to bring people together.