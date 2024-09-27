Red Cross supports humanitarian plan in Falklands to identify fallen Argentine soldiers

27th Friday, September 2024 - 10:55 UTC Full article

The Argentine Military Cemetery at Darwin

The International Committee of the Red Cross has stated that In accordance with its humanitarian mandate and as a neutral and impartial intermediary, the ICRC is ready to carry out further forensic work on the Falkland/Malvinas Islands with the aim of helping to bring some closure to families whose loved ones remain unidentified.

To date, the ICRC has carried out two such projects to identify fallen Argentine soldiers buried on the Islands. This has led to the identification of 121 individuals whose families finally know their fate and final resting place after more than three decades of uncertainty.

Every family deserves to know what happened to their loved one. The ICRC commends the governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom for their ongoing efforts to fulfil their obligations under international humanitarian law (IHL) and provide answers to more families in the frame of the third Humanitarian Project Plan (HPP3) and stands ready to support this work.