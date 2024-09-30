Falklands delegation in Birmingham will witness election of new Tory leader

Falklands stand at Birmingham

The Falkland Islands delegation are now in Birmingham for the Conservative Party conference, and as happened in Liverpool with Labour, a stream of lawmakers and friends showed at the Islands stand to express support for Falklands self determination and to listen about the modern Falklands.

However this conference, until October 2nd is special since it follows the conservatives catastrophic defeat in July's General Election, and a struggle for a new Tory leader to replace Rishi Sunak is taking place.

The so called “beauty parade” of the four remaining candidates vying to become Leader of the Opposition got underway over the weekend with a flurry of receptions and rallies at the International Conference Centre, while party activists and MPs also fathom the scale of The election loss and debate the party’s future policy direction.

And following the conference, MPs will vote again to whittle down the pack to a final two – before Conservative party members vote for a new leader. The winner will be announced on November. The four aspiring candidates are Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick and Tom Tugendhat.

But this does not mean that MLAs Leona Roberts and Mark Pollard, together with the London Office team with Richard Hyslop have not been busy.

Before the opening of the conference, MLAs Pollard and Roberts participated in the opening meeting of Conservatives for the Overseas Territories.