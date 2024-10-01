Falklands: Strong turnout for World Tourism Day celebrations

The Falkland Islands Tourist Board (FITB) celebrated a successful World Tourism Day event, with a strong turnout from both businesses and the community. Eight local tourism businesses participated, and for the first time, the event also featured arts and crafts, showcasing four different types of crafts. This addition reflects the growing involvement of local suppliers, with 73 now represented at the Jetty Visitor Centre.
Happy World Tourism Day!— Falkland Islands (@FITBTourism) September 27, 2024
Discover the Falkland Islands, a peaceful haven where nature's beauty and cultural richness intertwine.
Let's celebrate the power of tourism to connect people and foster understanding. #WorldTourismDay #FalklandIslandshttps://t.co/y9mHXOp5J9 pic.twitter.com/z7vXeke6go
FITB noted the importance of face-to-face engagement between businesses and the public. “World Tourism Day allows businesses to connect directly with the community and push their offerings,” an FITB spokesperson said.
The event’s annual scavenger hunt drew 24 teams this year, with Team Double Trouble taking first place. FITB expressed gratitude for the community’s continued support and participation in making the event a success.
More info: https://www.falklandislands.com/
