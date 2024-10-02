Orsi and Cosse reach out to Uruguayan voters living in Argentina

2nd Wednesday, October 2024 - 09:48 UTC Full article

Orsi and Cosse (L) also pledge to work for the right of Uruguayans living abroad to vote at local consulates

Uruguay's presidential hopeful Yamandú Orsi of the Broad Front (Frente Amplio - FA) and his running mate Carolina Cosse were in Buenos Aires this week in a campaign maneuver seeking to lure residents in neighboring Argentina to “cross the pond” and vote for him in the Oct. 27 elections.

Orsi also said that, if elected, he would seek to improve his country's ties with the Libertarian administration of Javier Milei. He pledged to build “the best of relations” with the neighboring country, stressing that this policy is a historical tradition of Uruguay. He assured that his foreign policy approach is based on maintaining excellent relations with all neighbors, regardless of ideology or party in charge because his priority was that “our people do well.”

Since Uruguayans abroad do not have the right to vote by consular or postal vote, Orsi also highlighted that he would resurface that possibility under an FA government. He also underlined that some Uruguayans opposing this initiative who had dual citizenships participated actively in elections elsewhere from a distance.

“It is noteworthy that, in Uruguay, there are two positions. Those who agree with voting abroad and those who do not, and some of those who are in the opposite position campaign for elections in other countries, because they are citizens of other countries,” Orsi underlined. “The whole world shows us that this is the right way. We are a full democracy but we have this difficulty that, at times, becomes inexplicable,” he added.

Orsi also highlighted the FA's outreach to representatives of the Uruguayan diaspora during its previous governments but reckoned there was still work to be done. He made these remarks while advocating for a country that also included those citizens residing abroad.

Cosse also spoke in favor of the right to vote for citizens living abroad and said it was “a great delay” in Uruguayan legislation because many people had to emigrate to seek better economic and job opportunities. Thence, not allowing them to vote meant “turning our backs” on a vital portion of the nation, Cosse also argued. Allowing them to vote is crucial to keep alive the sense of belonging and connection to their homeland, she insisted.