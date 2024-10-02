UN Human Rights Council 57: UPR Adoption of Chile

UK Statement for the Universal Periodic Review Adoption of Chile as delivered at the 57th Human Rights Council in Geneva. From the Mission to the WTO, UN and Other International Organizations in Geneva.30 September 2024 (*)

“The UK welcomes Chile’s commitment to the values and principles we uphold together here in the Human Rights Council and elsewhere through its proactive consideration of the UPR recommendations.

”We are pleased to see Chile continue with the implementation of the recommendations of the Joint Follow-Up Mechanism working with the Inter-American Commission for Human Rights, to further strengthen the oversight and accountability of policing.

“We also acknowledge Chilean commitment to gender equality and equity, and hope this leads to further progress in strengthening sexual and reproductive rights in Chile.

”We look forward to the Chilean government making further progress to protect the well-being of the LGBT+ community, working together with Chile’s vibrant and diverse civil society.

“Chile frequently speaks out to demand the protection and promotion of democracy, equality and human rights for all, globally. We are therefore pleased the Chilean government is matching that rigour and energy in its efforts to strengthen its own human rights safeguards domestically. This demonstrates that Chile is taking steps to ensure its words are matched by its actions and should serve as a model internationally”.

