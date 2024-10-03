Chagos Archipelago: Political Agreement between the UK and Mauritius

The UK Government has confirmed today (Thursday 3 October) that it has reached a political agreement on the exercise of sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago. Today’s political agreement is subject to the finalisation of a treaty. Under the terms of this treaty the United Kingdom will agree that Mauritius is sovereign over the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia.
For an initial period of 99 years, the United Kingdom will be authorised to exercise, with respect to Diego Garcia, the sovereign rights and authorities of Mauritius required to ensure the continued operation of the existing base on Diego Garcia well into the next century.
I am aware that there may be concerns, either amongst the Falkland Islands community or others, of potential read across to the Falkland Islands.
I would like to reassure you that the legal and historical contexts of the Chagos Archipelago and the Falkland Islands are very different. UK Ministers have been very clear throughout the process that the UK will not agree to anything that runs the risk of jeopardising sovereignty in other Overseas Territories.
The UK Government remains committed to defending the Falkland Islanders’ right of self-determination, and the UK’s unwavering commitment to defend UK sovereignty remains undiminished.
Will be interesting to see how many Chagos Islanders return to their homeland and how they will manage without fresh water. Not sure many will leave the Seychelles or Surrey to return.Posted 49 minutes ago 0
My bet is fewer than 50 and they won’t stay more than a year and then blame Britain and request compensation.
@MM this is not your matter, the malign UK poison all pets and water in 1950 and evicted chagosian population.Posted 15 minutes ago 0
This agreement of 99 years its a blackmail.. under a force position of the uk..“take it or we dont leave” (evil)
Argentine zitPosted 2 minutes ago 0
pop..you get it, we have given the problem to Mauritius, the Chagos islanders never wanted to return and Mauritius only wanted revenue from the US for the base. Britain never had a use for the islands as there was no population.
Maybe now it will get into your thick skull.
Britain gave up its Empire voluntarily 60-70 years ago, if we wanted land we had more than any country ever, we did not and do not.
We wanted Diego Garcia to protect the base, and we look after the Falklands to protect the people from idiotic Peronists like you.
Argentina is the colonialist, genocidal massacre through Patagonia and still wants more land .
At least your current President isnt as stupid or ridiculous as the last few.