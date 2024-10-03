Chagos Archipelago: Political Agreement between the UK and Mauritius

3rd Thursday, October 2024 - 14:20 UTC Full article

The UK Government has confirmed today (Thursday 3 October) that it has reached a political agreement on the exercise of sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago. Today’s political agreement is subject to the finalisation of a treaty. Under the terms of this treaty the United Kingdom will agree that Mauritius is sovereign over the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia.

For an initial period of 99 years, the United Kingdom will be authorised to exercise, with respect to Diego Garcia, the sovereign rights and authorities of Mauritius required to ensure the continued operation of the existing base on Diego Garcia well into the next century.

I am aware that there may be concerns, either amongst the Falkland Islands community or others, of potential read across to the Falkland Islands.

I would like to reassure you that the legal and historical contexts of the Chagos Archipelago and the Falkland Islands are very different. UK Ministers have been very clear throughout the process that the UK will not agree to anything that runs the risk of jeopardising sovereignty in other Overseas Territories.

The UK Government remains committed to defending the Falkland Islanders’ right of self-determination, and the UK’s unwavering commitment to defend UK sovereignty remains undiminished.

