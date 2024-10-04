Edmundo González vows to return to Venezuela “as soon as possible” to restore democracy

4th Friday, October 2024 - 22:16 UTC Full article

“It's time for Spain, fully integrated in the European community, to contribute to Venezuela’s return to democratic, diplomatic, and economic normality,” he urged.

Opposition leader Edmundo González, widely recognized by the international community as the winner of Venezuela's July 28 elections, has reaffirmed his commitment to returning to his country before January 10, the date set for the presidential inauguration. Speaking at the La Toja Atlantic Forum in Galicia, González stated, “I will return to Venezuela as soon as possible, when we restore democracy in our country.”

González called on Spain and other international actors to intensify their pressure on the Venezuelan regime to respect the will of the people. He emphasized that international investments are crucial to rebuilding the country's economy. “It's time for Spain, fully integrated in the European community, to contribute to Venezuela’s return to democratic, diplomatic, and economic normality,” he urged.

Despite being in exile in Spain since early September, González remains confident in his support, dismissing comparisons to former opposition leader Juan Guaidó. He expressed gratitude to Spain for temporarily sheltering him, allowing him to advocate freely for Venezuela's democratic future.

As the constitutional date of January 10 approaches, González insists he will be in Venezuela to assume the presidency, with hopes that the will of eight million Venezuelans will be honored.

He is considered president-elect of Venezuela by a large part of the international community, winner of the elections of last July 28 according to the electoral records accepted by the Carter Foundation and other organizations and countries.