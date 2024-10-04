Mondino hails UK-Mauritius understanding on Chagos

Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino celebrated Thursday's announcement regarding the imminent handover of the British Indian Ocean Territory of Chagos to Mauritius after a dispute of nearly six decades and hinted that a similar path should be followed to ”recover the Malvinas (Falkland).”
“The long dispute between Britain and Mauritius has reached a conclusion, and the Mauritians have succeeded in regaining their Chagos territory. This milestone means ending the last British colony in Africa,” Mondino stressed. “We celebrate this step in the right direction and ending obsolete practices,” she added.
Were Argentina ever to “recover” the Falkland/Malvinas, it would be through “concrete actions and not empty rhetoric,” Mondino also pointed out. “The Malvinas were, are, and will always be Argentine,” the Foreign Minister also underlined. “We are going to recover the sovereignty of our Malvinas Islands,” she insisted on X.
Mondino and her British colleague David Lammy agreed recently to resume a weekly flight from Brazil to the islands, which will stop over once a month in Córdoba.
According to the San Martín Palace, the “renewed stage in the bilateral relationship” between Argentina and the United Kingdom will be “characterized by dialogue and confidence building.”
MalviPosted 1 hour ago +1
You read many books seeking to come to a conclusion which was right.
Really?
You realise that’s worse.
An ignorant who has not looked at the evidence but parrots propaganda they have been fed is one thing…..
But to have read the proper historic evidence (I.e not Kohen propaganda) and to still not see that the Argentine claim is full of blatant lies is astonishing.
There was no inheritance, no eviction, no geographic proximity, and the population despise you for invading them, using them as a human shield and planting unmapped minefields around their homes…the only historic atrocities ever carried out on the islands were by you!
If having looked at all that evidence and you still support the Argentine claim, you are by definition brainwashed.
I also see El Think has risen from his drunken pit to spew his broken and infantile attempt at English. The pickled Turnip with an IQ in single digits.
Dream on dreamer.Posted 13 hours ago 0
Agreed Mike, the Chagos/Diego Garcia was and is a completely different situation to the Falklands and Gibraltar, no government no matter what colour will sell out FI and Gib, the Tory press in the UK scare monger all the time, most sensible people ignore what the comics say,Posted 12 hours ago 0