Mondino hails UK-Mauritius understanding on Chagos

4th Friday, October 2024 - 10:05 UTC Full article

Mondino dubbed the British Indian Ocean Territory of Chagos an “obsolete practice”

Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino celebrated Thursday's announcement regarding the imminent handover of the British Indian Ocean Territory of Chagos to Mauritius after a dispute of nearly six decades and hinted that a similar path should be followed to ”recover the Malvinas (Falkland).”

“The long dispute between Britain and Mauritius has reached a conclusion, and the Mauritians have succeeded in regaining their Chagos territory. This milestone means ending the last British colony in Africa,” Mondino stressed. “We celebrate this step in the right direction and ending obsolete practices,” she added.

Were Argentina ever to “recover” the Falkland/Malvinas, it would be through “concrete actions and not empty rhetoric,” Mondino also pointed out. “The Malvinas were, are, and will always be Argentine,” the Foreign Minister also underlined. “We are going to recover the sovereignty of our Malvinas Islands,” she insisted on X.

Mondino and her British colleague David Lammy agreed recently to resume a weekly flight from Brazil to the islands, which will stop over once a month in Córdoba.

According to the San Martín Palace, the “renewed stage in the bilateral relationship” between Argentina and the United Kingdom will be “characterized by dialogue and confidence building.”