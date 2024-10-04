Mondino hails UK-Mauritius understanding on Chagos

Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino celebrated Thursday's announcement regarding the imminent handover of the British Indian Ocean Territory of Chagos to Mauritius after a dispute of nearly six decades and hinted that a similar path should be followed to ”recover the Malvinas (Falkland).”
“The long dispute between Britain and Mauritius has reached a conclusion, and the Mauritians have succeeded in regaining their Chagos territory. This milestone means ending the last British colony in Africa,” Mondino stressed. “We celebrate this step in the right direction and ending obsolete practices,” she added.
Were Argentina ever to “recover” the Falkland/Malvinas, it would be through “concrete actions and not empty rhetoric,” Mondino also pointed out. “The Malvinas were, are, and will always be Argentine,” the Foreign Minister also underlined. “We are going to recover the sovereignty of our Malvinas Islands,” she insisted on X.
Mondino and her British colleague David Lammy agreed recently to resume a weekly flight from Brazil to the islands, which will stop over once a month in Córdoba.
According to the San Martín Palace, the “renewed stage in the bilateral relationship” between Argentina and the United Kingdom will be “characterized by dialogue and confidence building.”
Dream on dreamer.Posted 2 hours ago 0
Agreed Mike, the Chagos/Diego Garcia was and is a completely different situation to the Falklands and Gibraltar, no government no matter what colour will sell out FI and Gib, the Tory press in the UK scare monger all the time, most sensible people ignore what the comics say,Posted 1 hour ago 0
What is funny is that lunatic Peronists believe Britain want the Falklands or Chagos for the same reasons they do.Posted 1 hour ago 0
Argentina mistakes how much land or maritime spaces it has as equating to the size of its penis. Without realising all the world sees is a flaccid impotent mess.
Britain gave independence to territories many times the size of Argentinas flaccid impotent mess because territory size is irrelevant.
Chagos has been given to Mauritius because they committed legally to maintaining the military base indefinitely, the rest of the islands hold no value unless like Argentine you are interested in cick size.
The remaining BOTs require the inhabitants to make a decision. They have.
On the news this morning they interviewed a chap living in Surrey who claimed he and his mum were “moving back” to their homeland as soon as possible.
This will be interesting with no fresh water , no infrastructure and no housing. Good luck, please approach the Mauritius government to fund it.