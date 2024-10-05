Falklands and Gibraltar confident in UK's commitment to self determination and peoples wishes

5th Saturday, October 2024 - 20:46 UTC Full article

Joseph Garcia, Gibraltar's Deputy Principal Minister

Falklands governor, Alison Blake CMG Gilbert House, seat of the Falklands Legislative Assembly Secretary Ed Miliband

The recent deal between UK and the Republic of Mauritius on sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago, and the future of their people, has triggered the aspirations of nationalist groups in Spain and mainly in Argentina, claiming sovereignty over Gibraltar and the Falkland Islands.

However, despite nervousness among locals, they seem to overlook the fact that the operation was designated as a national security issue, involving the strategic military base at Diego García island, manned and equipped mainly by the United States, (also mentioned in the release), in a region that is considered an increasing global hot spot.

Furthermore Spain has lived with US bases in its territory for decades, and in the case of Argentina, and its Falklands claim, the current administration longing to become a member of OECD, an Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development of Western responsible nations, (such as Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico and Colombia in Latam), and a partner of NATO, seem to forget that Britain is a full member of OECD and NATO, and privileged ally of the United States. Let's hope they are not committing the same mistake as the General who launched the invasion and war of 1982, believing that given his anti Marxist rhetoric and sponsoring some covert actions, he had the full support of the then president Reagan government.

And despite some fumbling from the current British prime minister, recently elected and inexperienced, when hounded by the media about future actions regarding Gibraltar, Falklands and other Overseas Territories, the fact is that the self governing OTs of Gibraltar and Falklands remain solidly in support and confident of UK's commitment with self determination and democratic governance for its peoples.

Gibraltar

From Gibraltar, GBC published that the Rock's Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia said people can be assured that the UK Government's position on Gibraltar has not changed, and Gibraltar's status in international law is completely different to that of the Chagos Island.

The news that the Chagos Islands will be returned to Mauritius has sparked conversations about where this leaves other jurisdictions such as the Falklands and Gibraltar.

A statement from the Governor in the Falklands states UK Ministers have been clear throughout the process that the UK will not agree to anything that runs the risk of jeopardizing sovereignty in other Overseas Territories.

The Gibraltar Government was quick to state that the situation in the Chagos Islands is completely different to that of Gibraltar, but it hasn't stopped Conservative MPs from condemning the decision and its implications for other Overseas Territories.

The Governor of the Falkland Islands issued a statement to reassure fears of a 'read across.' But it wasn't long before some outlets questioned PM Keir Starmer's commitment to the OT's. (papers' headline)

However the Convent has reiterated the UK Government's support for Gibraltar stating it would never enter into a sovereignty arrangement against the people of Gibraltar's democratically expressed wishes.

Speaking to GBC in 2017 before he was elected leader of the party, Keir Starmer stressed that this was also Labor's policy

Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has said he's confident that “Gibraltar would be able to defeat any legal attempt by a UK government to subvert our right to determine our future - but that that day would never come”.

Falklands Legislative Assembly

Likewise from Gilbert House, the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly notes the UK Government's recent announcement of progression of a sovereignty exercise to make Mauritius sovereign over the Chagos Archipelago.

The Falkland Islands' history is vastly different from that of the Chagos Islands, and the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly and Falkland Islands Government have been assured that this agreement has no impact on the self- determination of the Falkland Islands people, and the existing and future relationship between the Falkland Islands and United Kingdom.

The people of the Falklands have freely chosen our political status as a self-governing British Overseas Territory - as was demonstrated in our 2013 referendum, where 99.8% of voters (in a 92% turnout) voted yes when asked if they wished this status to remain. This situation is unique to the Falklands and is entirely separate to the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands.

The Governor, Alison Blake CMG, said in Government House statement: “I would like to reassure you that the legal and historical contexts of the Chagos Archipelago and the Falkland Islands are very different. UK Ministers have been very clear throughout the process that the UK will not agree to anything that runs the risk of jeopardizing sovereignty in other Overseas Territories.”

“The UK Government remains committed to defending the Falkland Islanders' right of self-determination, and the UK's unwavering commitment to defend UK sovereignty remains undiminished.”

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly strongly reaffirms the importance of self-determination as a fundamental principle of international law and governance. Our relationship with the United Kingdom is one we have chosen freely and is recognized in the long-standing bond of friendship and cooperation between our two governments.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband

In related news following the UK/Mauritius deal over sovereignty to the Chagos islands, Ed Miliband Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, in an interview with The Independent said that the UK remaining in control of the Falkland Islands is “non-negotiable”,.

“We are certainly not reopening that”, he responded to LBC's Nick Ferrari when quizzed on whether the move, based on 50 years of tension, could prompt further territorial changes. Ed Miliband was also head of Labour party from 2010 to 2015.

“The Chagos Islands is a particular situation, where you know, for a long time there has been a dispute... and the deal is a way to safeguard Britain's interests.”