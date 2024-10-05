Falklands Appoints Cambridge Management as Telecommunications Consultants

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) has announced that it has appointed Cambridge Management Consulting (Cambridge MC) as telecommunications consultants. The appointment comes following an international tender process that received multiple bids.

The consultancy is being appointed to serve several purposes. Initially Cambridge MC will undertake a root-and-branch review of the technical, legal and regulatory frameworks that operate in the Falkland Islands. This scope is wide-ranging and flexible, and will be able to respond to the recommendations of the FIG Select Committee on VSAT licenses, as well as other emerging work.

The second phase of the work Cambridge MC will undertake will respond to their initial findings. They will work with FIG to help Executive Council decide on the best routes forward after the end of the current exclusive telecommunications license period, from 1 January 2028. They will support FIG through the necessary procurement and legal processes to establish a secure telecommunications future for the Falklands.

Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the Falkland Islands, Mark Pollard, Portfolio Holder for Development and Commercial Services, said: “I am delighted to welcome Cambridge MC into this role, and pleased that FIG now has the additional resource and expertise needed to positively progress this essential work. The upcoming engagement of all communities here in the Falklands is key to this work being successful.”

Tim Passingham, Chairman of Cambridge Management Consulting, added: “We are delighted to be selected for this work and consider it an enormous privilege to be asked to help the Falklands as it seeks to dramatically improve its telecommunications connectivity. The Cambridge MC team is looking forward to working with the government, businesses and the community on this crucial work for the future wellbeing of the Falkland Islands.”

About Cambridge Management Consulting

Cambridge Management Consulting (Cambridge MC) is an international consulting firm that helps governments and companies of all sizes have a better impact on the world. Founded in Cambridge, UK, initially to help the technology start-up community, Cambridge MC has grown to over 160 consultants working on projects in 22 countries. Its capabilities focus on supporting the private and public sector with their people, process and digital technology challenges.

What makes Cambridge Management Consulting unique is that it doesn’t employ consultants—only senior executives with real industry or government experience and the skills to advise their clients from a place of true credibility. The team strives to have a highly positive impact on all the organizations they serve.

Cambridge Management Consulting has offices or legal entities in Cambridge, London, New York, Paris, Dubai, Tel Aviv, Singapore and Helsinki, with further expansion planned in the near future.

