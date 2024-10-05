Falklands Wide Television and Radio Services Outages

5th Saturday, October 2024 - 10:44 UTC Full article

The outages are due to disruption of the signal from the satellite to BFBS receivers by the sun’s rays and are completely unavoidable.

Falklands residents both of Stanley and Camp are advised that there will be a disruption to TV and radio services due to sun outages affecting satellite reception in late mid-October.

The outages are due to disruption of the signal from the satellite to BFBS receivers by the sun’s rays and are completely unavoidable.

The outages are expected to start on Monday 7 October and finish on Tuesday 15 October 2024. The outages will run from around 1035 hrs to 1050 hrs local time, at their maximum. The length of outage will increase each day, peak on the 11th and then reduce down again. This can cause disruption to TV and Radio reception across the Islands including Mi-Player.

Mi-Player users should understand that any programs broadcast during the outage will be impacted if also available via catch up.

Once the outage is over, everything should return to normal, BFBS will however monitor the situation and be ready to rectify any problems. It is recommended that people do not retune their TV or Satellite box during the outage.

Customers are asked to report any issues persisting after 12pm on each day using the following methods,

For BFBS TV, BFBS Radio and Mi-Player,

Contact the BFBS Technical Office at MPC on 32179 (0800-1600 Mon to Fri)

For Falklands Radio,

For all Falklands Radio issues contact Falklands Radio direct on 27275 or admin@radio.co.fk