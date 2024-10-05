UK charters flight to leave Lebanon on Sunday as conflict escalates

The UK has chartered a flight to leave Beirut on Sunday (Oct 6) as tensions in the region escalate.

More than 250 British nationals have left Lebanon on flights chartered by UK Government. Any remaining British nationals who want to leave are urged to register immediately, or to use commercial routes.

There are no more scheduled flights, due to a decrease in demand. However, the situation will be kept under constant review. Any remaining British nationals who want to leave Lebanon are urged to register with the Government immediately.

The Government has been advising British nationals to leave Lebanon since October last year due to a deteriorating security situation. So far three chartered flights organized by the Government have left Beirut, with a fourth to leave on Sunday.

The Government added the extra capacity due to high demand for places on commercial flights and has enabled more than 250 additional people to leave in the last week.

The Government committed to charter flights as long as there was demand and the security situation allows. However, demand has now significantly reduced, and this Sunday’s flight is currently the only one scheduled.

Any British nationals who have not booked a place and still wish to secure a seat on the flight are advised to register immediately. British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18 are eligible. All passengers must hold a valid travel document.

Dependants who are not British nationals will require a valid visa that has been granted for a period of stay in the UK of more than 6 months.

UK government officials have been working round the clock in London, Beirut and the wider region to provide support to British nationals. A FCDO Rapid Deployment Team has also arrived in Lebanon to bolster the support offered by British Embassy officials.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “ The situation in Lebanon remains volatile, so I am glad that we have helped the many people who have heeded our advice to leave the country immediately.

”With demand falling, and the security situation deteriorating, there is no guarantee other options to leave quickly will become available. I urge anyone who wants to leave to register now.

“Sunday’s flight will depart from Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport and British nationals who have registered their presence with the Government will be sent details on how to request a seat. British nationals and their dependants should not travel to the airport unless they have a seat booked on a plane”.

The FCDO urges everyone to continue to follow the relevant travel advice, exercise caution, and monitor media in Lebanon for developments.

The safety of British nationals is the top priority and around 700 troops and Foreign Office and Home Office staff, including Border Force officers, have been deployed to Cyprus for contingency planning.

The UK continues to call for a ceasefire between Lebanese Hizballah and Israel. A ceasefire would provide the space necessary to find a political solution that enables civilians on both sides to return to their homes in safety.