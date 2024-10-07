UK ambassador to Paraguay visits Falklands, meets Governor and MLAs

Ambassador Navai enjoying tea at Government House with Governor Blake

Falkland Islands received the visit of the current British ambassador to Paraguay. During his brief visit, Ambassador Ramin Navai, met with the Governor of the Falklands, Alison Blake CMG, and also with members of the Legislative Assembly.

Ambassador Navai is ending his four years in Paraguay (October 2020), and since next January his replacement in Asunción, is newly appointed Ms Danielle Dunne who will be taking the post.

The British embassy in Paraguay was reopened in 2013, after an eight year gap, during the 2010/2015 Conservative Liberal Democratic collation government. Since then bilateral trade has been increasing year after year and there are some significant British investment projects in the pipeline.

Land locked Paraguay, a founding member of the Mercosur trade block and blessed by a huge rivers water system, has become a regional power house, selling hydro generated electricity to its large neighbors, Brazil and Argentina. Paraguay is also among the world's top exporters of soy and beef.