Falklands: Sapper Hill Television and Radio Services Outages

Falklands residents of Stanley and Camp are advised that owing to annual power supply work, BFBS will lose power to their transmitter site behind the West Store at MPC from 8.30 am on Thursday 10 October, until 2 pm on the same day.

This will mean that the transmission of BFBS R2 on 93.8MHz, Gurkha Radio on 96.0MHz and the TV on Channel 26 will not be available. BFBS FI transmission on 98.5MHz will continue but may be subject to some breaks in service. BFBS advises that people do not re-tune their TVs during the outage.

Stanley residents will still be able to listen to Falklands Radio on 88.3FM, 96.5FM and MW. TV and Radio services via satellite dishes in Camp should not be affected. Mi-Player will be available throughout.