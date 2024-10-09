Key trends shaping the iGaming landscape in South America

In the past few decades, online casinos have grown in popularity all over different continents, and South America is no exception to this rule. As per platforms like Statista, we can see that the revenue reached by this sector is expected to get to $8.71 billion by 2029. However, to understand what is behind this growth, let’s dive deeper into the current state of online casinos and the key trends below.

Exploring Rising Trends in South America

A growing trend for the iGaming sector in South America is the implementation of blockchain technology. Nowadays, offering both deposits and instant withdrawal casino options through currencies like Bitcoin has become the norm. In fact, there are even online lists provided by writers like Michael Graw that cover the platforms that offer this along with other details such as best payouts and bonuses. This isn't surprising as crypto has become a point of focus for several countries in South America, namely Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay.

Moreover, as per Statista, another one of the rising trends that have contributed to the growth of the sector is mobile accessibility. Nowadays, most iGaming sites are cross-platform compatible, meaning that players can use various devices, such as their PC, tablet, or phone to enjoy the same library of games without sacrificing on quality.

To round this list off, we have to mention the current tendency of merging online casino games and sports betting in the iGaming world. Sports events have always enjoyed a lot of popularity in South America, especially when it comes to football, as South America has one of the largest fan bases around, as per FIFA.

The Drive Behind Trends

As advised by platforms like Axios, people in South America work an average of 39 to 44 hours per week, with the numbers changing slightly according to gender and country. While this sounds like it doesn’t stray too far from the norm, this is still higher than other continents like Europe, where people average out at around 36 hours as per the European Commission.

This leaves people with less time on average to enjoy their favorite hobbies, including playing casino games. As such, players are likely to seek out the most convenient options, ones that allow them to play whenever they do have time. In response to this, online casinos offer their extensive gaming library 24/7, unlike some brick-and-mortar counterparts which are subject to set opening hours and holidays.

This sector is also well-renowned for implementing the latest technologies to improve their services, such as the aforementioned blockchain technology. And as one of the first industries to go from the brick-and-mortar to the digital realm, this shouldn’t be surprising. One notable example of this can be seen through the increasingly realistic graphics and sounds, which have ensured a more immersive, and thus more enjoyable, experience for their players.

South America’s iGaming landscape is growing at an incredible pace, fueled by factors like convenience and innovation. And while the key trends may change with time, we can still expect iGaming to continue being a major player in the economy of different countries in the continent.