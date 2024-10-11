Brazilian Air Force completes third Operation Cedar Roots flight

11th Friday, October 2024 - 09:05 UTC Full article

The FAB's KC-30 stops over to refuel at Lisbon on her way to and from Beirut

Brazil's Air Force (FAB) Thursday completed its third airlift mission bringing back nationals of the South American country out of war-torn Lebanon. The third flight landed at the Guarulhos Air Base in Sao Paulo carrying 217 passengers for a total of 672 evacuees, Agencia Brasil reported. The FAB expects to bring back around 3,000 of the 21,000 Brazilians living in Lebanon at a pace of approximately 500 passengers each week.

The FAB's KC-30 transport aircraft (a military version of the Airbus A-330) stops over to refuel at Lisbon on her way to and from Beirut. But this time around a 41-year-old passenger had to stay at the Portuguese capital due to a suspected thrombosis. The Brazilian consulate there is handling the case.

Of the total number of passengers on the three flights, around 80 are foreigners who have Brazilian relatives, it was also explained. They flew the FAB aircraft by mutual agreement between the governments of Brazil and Lebanon. Some of them are from Uruguay, Argentina, and Venezuela, Agencia Brasil also noted.

According to Brazil's Foreign Ministry, the next flights are being arranged by the Brazilian Embassy in Beirut and the Brazilian citizens and their families who need help.