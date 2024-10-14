Argentina's BCRA launching collector's AR$ 25 coins

14th Monday, October 2024 - 08:15 UTC Full article

The BCRA issued 2,500 pieces of this new commemorative coin, minted in 925 silver, with a face value of AR$ 25

Argentina's Central Bank (BCRA) announced a new AR$25 coin as a part of a joint venture with Spain, Portugal, and other countries in the region to highlight each nation's cultural diversity.

The issuance of 2,500 pieces within the XIII edition of the Ibero-American Series of commemorative coins will be focused on this year's theme: Ibero-American Capitals, minted in 925 silver, with a face value of 25 pesos. It has a diameter of 33 millimeters and a striated edge. Each one weighs 13.5 grams. It also shows Buenos Aires' Women's Bridge.

“Located in Puerto Madero's Dock 3 and inaugurated in 2001, the Women's Bridge has become one of the most significant icons of the city. Its design, the work of architect Santiago Calatrava, evokes a tango couple. The rotation of the bridge on its axis, which simulates the synchronized turn of the dancers, allows the passage of large vessels, despite its 800 tons,” the BCRA explained in a statement.

Each coin is presented in an acrylic capsule, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a case. The coin can be purchased from the monetary authority.

In addition, the BCRA will be launching AR$ 20,000 (around US$ 16 at the unofficial quotation) banknotes later this month. The first batch minted by the China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation consists of 230 million units. A few of these blue-color bills showing the face of Jurist Juan Bautista Alberdi are already in the country for ATM testing, it was reported. This measure seeks to avoid an encore of what happened in May with the AR$ 10,000 bill,

The new banknotes seek to ease the year-ending frenzy that usually comes with Christmas bonuses.