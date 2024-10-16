Falklands will receive first Islander of a revamp funded Britten-Norman

Britten-Norman, the UK’s leading utility aircraft manufacturer, has completed its second funding round, securing significant capital from Northern Ireland-based Beechlands Enterprises.

The investment will accelerate production of the iconic Islander aircraft and transform aftermarket business. The iconic Islander is the aircraft of the modern Falkland Islands Government Air Service, FIGAS, and has proven its worth in the rugged airstrips of the Islands and as a Fisheries Patrol in defense of the Islands resources. Furthermore when the repatriation program is completed “the first aircraft is destined for the Falkland Islands”.

Britten-Norman will scale manufacturing operations in the UK up to eight aircraft a year in phase one. Manufacturing will be focused primarily on the unleaded piston version of the Islander, with around 20% of aircraft being delivered as turboprops.

As part of the company’s focus on manufacturing, it will invest in more advanced manufacturing tools and machinery, enhancing component production capabilities. These upgrades will help reduce lead times, increase output, and improve overall cost and efficiency.

As part of the investment Patrick Cowan, former Deputy Chief Engineer at Belfast based airplane manufacturer Short Brothers, will be joining the board of Britten-Norman.

Alison Rankin Frost, Director of Beechlands said; “We’re delighted to invest in Britten-Norman. Great people, great product and, now we have provided more capital, great prospects.”

William Hynett, Britten-Norman’s CEO, commented: “This welcome investment from Beechlands will enable Britten-Norman to complete its aircraft manufacturing repatriation program, with the first aircraft destined for the Falkland Islands. We will also be focussing on our important international aftermarket operations, ensuring our long-term position as the manufacturer of choice for reliable, high-intensity, low-cost, short-field, sub-regional air transportation.”