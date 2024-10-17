Brazil expects a new record crop 2024/25, with rice experiencing the largest area growth

17th Thursday, October 2024 - 12:27 UTC Full article

Rice sowing boom in several Brazilian states

The first estimate for the coming 2024/25 grains crop in Brazil indicates a total production of some 322,47 million tons, according to Conab, the country's national supply corporation. If finally confirmed this would represent another record production, with a 8,3% increase over the previous 2023/24 harvest, equivalent to 24,6 million tons.

As to the area sown it would increase 1,9% over the previous season, reaching 81,34 million of hectares.

The star of the coming harvest with a 9,9% of increased planted area is rice, with growth in all areas of Brazil, particularly South east and Center West, with increases of 16,9% and 33,5%. In Matto Grosso the area sown with rice equals 133.000, some 39% higher than for the previous crop. In center states of Minas Gerais and Goias area growth is 25% and 24%, while in the south, the area has reached 1,16 million hectares, which means a total harvest of 12 million tons, similar to the 2017/18 harvest.

Regarding black beans, staple food in Brazil the area planted is expected to reach 2,88 million hectares, higher than the 2,86 million hectares of the 2023/24. The total output of the three annual seasons is expected to reach 3,26 million tons, 0,5% higher than the previous year.

Soybeans are beginning to feel the pinch of drought and insufficient rainfall. Despite an increase in the area sown of 2,8%, overall it is among the lowest since 2009/10. Nevertheless overall production is estimated to reach 166 million tons.

As to corn, Conab estimates an overall production 119,7 million tons and 21 million hectares, in two annual crops, with 22,7 million tons in the second harvest.

As to winter crops mainly wheat, the first estimates were of some 12 million tons. However adverse climate conditions conspired particularly in wheat producing states, means this 2024/25 estimate is down to 8,26 million tons.