Commons tribute to Alex Salmond, twice First Minister of Scotland

17th Thursday, October 2024 - 10:00 UTC Full article

Sir Hoyle recalls lawmaker Salmond (Pic) services to Scotland

On 14th October before Question Time, the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle expressed the condolences of the House to family and friends of the former lawmaker and twice First Minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond.

“The House of Commons will wish to take a moment to remember a former colleague, Alex Salmond, who passed away at the weekend. He served the people of Scotland for over thirty years as a member of this House and member of the Scottish Parliament, and of course for two terms as First Minister of Scotland. ”

“He was a tireless campaigner for Scottish independence, securing the UK government's agreement for the 2014 referendum and playing a leading role in the YES campaign. His final departure from this House was in 2017, marked by the first occasion in more than three decades when he was not serving in an elected role , either here or at Holyrood.

”He leaves a deep and lasting legacy behind him. His sudden death at the weekend came as a complete shock and the thoughts of this whole House will be with his family and friends at this difficult time”.