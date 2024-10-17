María Corina Machado denies Maduro's claims of exile: “I am still in Venezuela”

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has categorically denied President Nicolás Maduro’s claims that she has fled the country and sought refuge in Spain. For days, Maduro had been pushing the narrative that Machado had left Venezuela, allegedly following the path of fellow opposition figure Edmundo González Urrutia, who sought asylum in Spain. On Wednesday, however, Machado dispelled these rumors, asserting in a televised interview, “Venezuelans know that I am still here, and Nicolás Maduro knows it too. They are desperate to know where I am, but I am protecting myself and caring for myself. I am not going to give them that pleasure.”

Machado has been living in semi-clandestinity for the past two months. She has taken precautions amid an intensifying crackdown by Maduro’s government on his political adversaries, which has included the arrest of her collaborators and other opposition figures. Despite these pressures, Machado has remained steadfast in her position, refusing to leave Venezuela, and continues to challenge Maduro’s legitimacy as president.

Maduro's claim of victory amid election fraud allegations

The controversy stems from Venezuela's July 28 presidential elections, which have been marred by widespread accusations of fraud. Following the elections, Maduro’s government moved swiftly to corner and dismantle the opposition, including targeting its leadership. Maduro has repeatedly claimed victory in the elections, though official results have yet to be made public. In contrast, Machado and other opposition leaders, including González Urrutia, argue that the election was rigged in Maduro's favor.

According to Maduro, María Corina Machado’s alleged departure mirrors that of González Urrutia, who fled Venezuela after being cornered by the country's Prosecutor’s Office, acting under the government’s directives. The Chávez successor claimed that the opposition figure had been forced to seek asylum in Spain following an arrest warrant. Maduro went as far as to mock both opposition leaders in a recent televised appearance, referring to González Urrutia as “el viejito” (the old man) and calling Machado “la sayona,” a derogatory nickname rooted in Venezuelan folklore. During his appearance, he claimed, “She left, left, left. She fledoooo!” attempting to emphasize her supposed departure as a victory for his government.

However, despite Maduro's assertions, Machado remains resolute, insisting that she is still in Venezuela and has no intention of abandoning the fight for democracy in her home country. “They are desperate to know where I am, but obviously I am protecting myself and taking care of myself,” she said, underscoring the danger she faces under Maduro’s regime.

A deepening political crisis

Maduro's government is facing growing criticism both domestically and internationally over the handling of the election and the broader political climate in Venezuela. Following the contested elections, González Urrutia fled to Spain, where he has accused the Venezuelan government of coercing him into signing a document that accepted the judicial decision that validated Maduro’s victory. González Urrutia has called for international scrutiny and support to ensure that the democratic will of the Venezuelan people is respected.

Meanwhile, María Corina Machado has vowed to continue the opposition's efforts to restore democracy in Venezuela. Despite living in semi-clandestinity, she remains vocal about her plans to push for the recognition of the opposition’s electoral victory and to ensure that González Urrutia is inaugurated as president on January 10, when the new presidential term begins. Machado’s ability to mobilize the opposition has been hampered by the Maduro regime’s efforts to suppress dissent, including the arrest of several opposition leaders and activists. As a result, she has refrained from calling for large street protests in recent months.

Contradictions within the Government

Interestingly, while Maduro continues to claim that Machado has fled the country, key figures within his government have provided conflicting accounts. On the same day as Machado’s public denial, Jorge Rodríguez, president of Venezuela’s National Assembly and a key political operator for Maduro, stated that Machado was not in Spain but rather hiding in an embassy in Caracas. Rodríguez’s statement has further fueled speculation about Machado’s whereabouts, but it also highlights the disarray within the government as it attempts to control the narrative.

International response and uncertainty

The international community has largely remained cautious in responding to the situation in Venezuela, with many countries refraining from formally recognizing Maduro's claimed victory. International organizations, including the Carter Center, have expressed concerns about the transparency of the election process and the lack of publicly available results. In the weeks following the election, several governments and political bodies have called for an independent investigation into the alleged election fraud, though Maduro’s regime has dismissed these calls as foreign interference.

As Venezuela’s political crisis deepens, María Corina Machado’s status as a key opposition figure remains central to the efforts to challenge Maduro’s rule. Despite the government’s attempts to silence her, she continues to assert her presence and commitment to staying in the country. “I will not leave Venezuela,” Machado has emphasized repeatedly. For now, it remains to be seen how long she can continue to evade government forces while leading the opposition from within the country.

Maduro’s government, meanwhile, appears focused on pushing the narrative of Machado’s exile, but her defiance, coupled with conflicting statements from high-ranking officials, has cast doubt on this strategy. As the political landscape in Venezuela continues to shift, all eyes are on January 10, the date set for the new presidential term to begin—an event that could further escalate the crisis depending on who claims the presidency.