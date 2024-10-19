VIP drug dealing gangs linked to Payne's death in Buenos Aires

19th Saturday, October 2024 - 10:08 UTC

Pending lab results could corroborate whether Payne was intoxicated when he fell to his death

Investigators in Buenos Aires believed VIP drug dealers for the rich and famous played a part in the death of pop music star Liam Payne in the Argentine capital this week. According to a post-mortem, the former One Direction singer fell from the balcony of a hotel in the Palermo district, which caused hemorrhages. Payne had been in Argentina since appearing at a concert by former bandmate Niall Horan on Oct. 2.

Payne is believed to have been alone at the time of the incident and under the effect of narcotics. Hence, sleuths now target a gang of VIP dealers as scores of his followers camped outside the Casa Sur hotel in mourning.

Prosecutors said Payne, 31, died due to “polytrauma” and “an internal and external hemorrhage” after the fall. “The circumstances of the case are being investigated as a doubtful death, although everything suggests that the musician was alone when the fall occurred and going through some kind of outbreak due to substance abuse,” the statement also read.

Forensic experts mentioned 25 injuries compatible with those produced by a fall from a high place while cranioencephalic injuries could have been lethal. The internal and external hemorrhages in the skull, thorax, abdomen, and limbs “contributed to the mechanism of death,” the examiners' report also noted.

“Payne did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself,” the document went on while admitting that “he could have fallen in a state of semi or total unconsciousness.” Biochemical and toxicological studies are still pending.

A group of over 200 “directioners” (One Direction fans) convened in front of the hotel with flowers and other memorabilia singing the band's greatest hits. One Direction sold more than 50 million records and amassed a loyal fan base that continues to support its members even after their solo careers.