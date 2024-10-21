Chinese tourists growing interest in visiting Antarctica

21st Monday, October 2024 - 08:39 UTC Full article

In an interview with TravelDaily China, Joe Zou, Hurtigruten's Sales Director for Greater China and Southeast Asia, highlighted that Chinese tourists accounted for about 20%-25% of their voyages

In the 2023-2024 Antarctic tourism cruise season, a record 9,384 Chinese tourists visited Antarctica, according to data from IAATO. And this coming season, 24-25 the Hurtigruten cruise line, according to its Shanghai sales office is expecting 600 Chinese tourists to visit the Arctic Islands and more than 1,400 Antarctica.

Following the end of the pandemic, Hurtigruten resumed its China operations in July last year, establishing an office in Shanghai and significantly expanding its local team, with business performance notably strong.

In an interview with TravelDaily China, Joe Zou, Hurtigruten's Sales Director for Greater China and Southeast Asia, highlighted that Chinese tourists accounted for about 20%-25% of their voyages. Since reopening the Shanghai office, 563 Chinese tourists have traveled to the Arctic Islands and nearly 1,000 to Antarctica.

Hurtigruten has re-launched its “China Ready” initiative which includes product upgrades, increased local staff, and enhanced guest experience, all aimed at fostering growth in the Chinese market.

Tudor Morgan, Hurtigruten’s VP of Sustainability and former IAATO President, emphasized that Chinese guests are very enthusiastic about polar exploration. Beyond the standard landings and cruising, they actively participate in daily expedition activities, engaging with scientists aboard to deepen their knowledge of these niche destinations.