Falklands MPA, German Lufthansa Airbus scheduled to arrive March 2025

21st Monday, October 2024 - 08:33 UTC Full article

The Lufthansa A350 at MPA back in 2021

A German airline Lufthansa aircraft is scheduled to land at Mount Pleasant Airport, Falkland Islands, next March, according to the air business site AeroRoutes. When this happens, it will be the second time a Lufthansa aircraft has landed at MPA.

Although there is no advance indication as to the purpose, passengers or cargo the aircraft will be carrying, back in 2021 an Airbus A350 travelled with scientists and researchers from the Alfred Wegener Institute and the Helmholtz Center for Polar and Marine Research.

According to the report the Airbus A350/900 will be leaving Munich, 10 March 2025, at 07:20, flight LH2572, and should be arriving at MPA Falklands, at 19:00 in the evening.

She will be returning to Munich two days later, 12 March, departing from MPA at 19:00, arriving in Germany, 13:20 the following day.