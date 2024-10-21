Milei wants to put last nail in Peronism's coffin with CFK inside

21st Monday, October 2024 - 12:32 UTC Full article

While Milei wants to sink Peronism, VP Villarruel meets with Peròn's widow and inaugurates a bust of her at the Senate

Argentine President Javier Milei said in a TV interview aired Sunday that he would like to be the one “to put the last nail in the coffin of Kirchnerism with Cristina inside.” By “Cristina” he meant two-time former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK).

Milei also highlighted his difference of opinion with Vice President Victoria Villarruel, who last week posted pictures of herself with former President María Estela Martínez de Perón (1974-1976). “I would not have done it,” argued Milei while recalling the “Rodrigazo” economic crisis under Mrs Perón as well as the creation of the AAA (Alianza Anticomunista Argentina) far-right paramilitary group.

“For me, the case of Mrs. María Estela Martínez de Perón does not enhance women,” Milei argued. “Quite the contrary. I do not believe that she reached her place because of her intellectual and professional merits,” he said about General Juan Domingo Perón's widow who was elected Vice President and took over upon the July 1, 1974, passing of the charismatic leader. She was overthrown by a military uprising on March 24, 1976.

After taking office, Villarruel ordered a bust of former President Néctor Kirchner removed from the Senate because he had never been a Senator nor a Vice President (the Senate's Speaker). This time around she inaugurated one of Argentina's first-ever female President because she had first chaired the Upper House until her husband's death.

Regarding the lifting of the foreign exchange stocks, Milei promised to do it at the right time. “I am a libertarian liberal,” said Milei. “There is nothing I hate more than something that restricts the freedom of individuals. Now, I am not willing to leave it at any price,” he added.