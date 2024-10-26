At least 44 arrested as Bolivian Police and Evistas clash

One police officer lost part of his foot due to the dynamite used by supporters of the former head of State

At least 44 people were arrested and dozens injured Friday as Bolivian Police clashed with supporters of former President Evo Morales who were staging road blockades in various parts of the country causing food and fuel shortages, endangering the livelihoods of numerous people, particularly the young and the elderly.

There were 14 law enforcement officers among those who needed medical attention following the incidents in the town of Parotani on Friday, Government [Interior] Minister Eduardo del Castillo said during a press conference. The operation was part of the so-called “Recovering the Homeland.” A policeman even lost part of a foot due to the dynamite used by the demonstrators, who also had assault weapons and Molotov cocktails.

Friday's 44 detentions added to the 20 originally carried out when the road blockades began. The 64 suspects are held for crimes against the security of transportation, impeding the exercise of functions, serious injuries, attempted murder, criminal association, terrorism, and armed uprising, the Bolivian authorities also pointed out.

The police used teargas to allow fuel tankers and emergency vehicles to pass through and resume supply and attention to people in need. According to Government sources, some 1,700 police troops were deployed from five departments, in addition to 113 vehicles and heavy machinery. However, the protesters managed to contain the initial onslaught, so some 200 reinforcements from the Armed Forces needed to be summoned.

“If I have to resort to the military a thousand times, I will do it. The life of the Bolivian people is above any group that seeks to destabilize the country,” said del Castillo. Productive Development and Plural Economy Minister Néstor Huanca said the road blockades caused losses worth US$ 1.193 billion. In the city of Cochabamba, Morales was declared “persona non grata” as a result of the actions undertaken by his followers and the damages caused to the population.