Bolivia: Evo Morales survives alleged assassination attempt, accuses President Arce

27th Sunday, October 2024 - 22:25 UTC Full article

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales was the target of gunfire on Sunday as his convoy traveled through Chapare, a coca-growing region where Morales has long held significant influence. Morales emerged unscathed but accused President Luis Arce of orchestrating the attack, an accusation Arce swiftly denied, pledging “an immediate and thorough investigation.”

The incident took place near a military barracks as two unidentified vehicles reportedly blocked Morales’ convoy, forcing it to slow down. “They started shooting...14 shots hit the van,” Morales said to Radio Kawsachun Coca, describing the tense moments inside the vehicle. His driver suffered a minor head injury, and footage from within the vehicle shows bullet holes in the windows and Morales calling for reinforcements while crouching to avoid the gunfire.

President Arce responded via social media, condemning the attack as “presumed” and rejecting Morales' allegations. “It is not with the search for the dead that problems are solved,” he stated, criticizing “tendentious speculation” surrounding the incident.

Hoy le hicieron 17 disparos al carro de Evo Morales y salió ileso. pic.twitter.com/Rg4QU2EJU8 — Gonzalo Guillén (@HELIODOPTERO) October 27, 2024





The attack has exacerbated tensions within Bolivia. A group of Morales-aligned coca growers gathered near the military barracks, demanding the withdrawal of military forces from the area and alleging that the attackers’ vehicles were hidden inside the barracks.

The political divide between Morales and Arce has grown increasingly public, with Morales accusing Arce of betrayal and likening his actions to those of former Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno. “This isn’t just against Evo; it’s against the indigenous movement,” Morales declared.

Further inflaming the situation, former Minister Juan Ramón Quintana suggested Morales’ life is in danger, urging international support for his safety. Morales, however, remains resolute, asserting, “I am not hiding, I have no reason to escape.”