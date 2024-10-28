CFK poised to become Peronist Party Chairwoman

Barring the Judiciary ruling otherwise, CFK will be the sole contender at the Nov. 17 party elections

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) will be appointed chairwoman of the Justicialist (Peronist) Party (PJ) after La Rioja Governor Ricardo Quintela failed to produce the required number of endorsing signatures leaving the two-time head of state as the sole contender.

The PJ's Electoral Board decided not to make official the 'Federales, un grito de corazón' (Federals, a cry from the heart) list headed by Ricardo Quintela “for not meeting the regulatory requirements,” it was explained Sunday. The Board also turned down Quintela's bias allegations. Hence, Quintela will appeal this decision before the federal Electoral Judiciary. If this recourse proves unsuccessful, CFK would inevitably win the Nov. 17 party elections, the first major ones in the last 36 years.

CFK refused to form a coalition with Quintela to build up an opposition front against President Javier Milei's La Libertad Avanza (LLA) in next year's mid-term elections. The Nov. 17 consultation is expected to set up the guidelines for next year's campaign and possibly for the 2027 presidential polls.

The PJ's Chairmanship has been vacant since former President Alberto Fernández resigned amid personal and political scandals ranging from domestic violence to corruption.

“What is at stake in this election is the model of country that Peronism will offer to the Argentines,” said CFK.

On the other hand, Quintela argued that his submission had met all necessary requirements, despite which the PJ's Electoral Board chose to turn him down, which constituted bias. He also noted that 12 out of 15 Board members supported CFK.