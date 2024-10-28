Falkland Islands Representative Honors Fallen at UK Parliament's Garden of Remembrance

The Falkland Islands Government Representative, Richard Hyslop, at the opening of the Speaker’s Constituency Garden of Remembrance at the Houses of Parliament.

Richard Hyslop, the Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK and Europe, honored Falkland Islanders who served in both World Wars and those who died during the Falklands War by placing a commemorative cross in the Speaker’s Garden of Remembrance at the UK Parliament.

Invited by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Hyslop paid tribute to 22 Falkland Islanders killed during World War I, 24 who died in World War II, and three Islanders who lost their lives during the 1982 Falklands conflict. The cross also honored the 255 British Armed Forces members who died in the liberation of the Falklands.

Reflecting on the occasion, Hyslop said, “I was honored to place a wooden cross in memory of those Falkland Islanders who served in both World Wars and those who helped liberate the Islands in 1982. It is hugely important that we remember the service and sacrifice of so many who, across a number of conflicts, gave so much for the freedoms we enjoy today.”