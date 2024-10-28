Falklands gains cross-party support during first Parliamentary drop-in sessions

28th Monday, October 2024 - 16:27 UTC Full article

Falkland Islands Government Representative, Richard Hyslop, with newly elected Conservative MP for Chester South and Eddisbury, Aphra Brandreth MP. Photo: Falkland Islands Government Office

The Falkland Islands Government Office (FIGO) held its first-ever drop-in sessions at the UK Parliament last week, hosting over 30 MPs and Peers across two days. The sessions, held on October 22nd and 23rd, aimed to familiarize cross-party Parliamentarians, particularly newly elected members, with key issues concerning the Falkland Islands, including unregulated fishing, the region's strategic importance, and Islanders' right to self-determination.

Richard Hyslop, the Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK and Europe, expressed satisfaction with the turnout, stating, “We were delighted to meet with MPs and Peers from all parties. This was the first time we held these sessions in the UK Parliament, and we wanted to ensure Parliamentarians had an opportunity to connect with us and hear the latest developments and priorities from the Falklands.”



Photo: Falkland Islands Government Office



Alongside Hyslop, the FIGO team included Deputy Representative Michael Betts and Communications & Media Officer Will Bateman. They emphasized the ongoing support the Falkland Islands enjoys across the House of Commons and House of Lords, noting that these engagements underscore Parliament’s cross-party backing for Islanders' self-determination rights.