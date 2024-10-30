Guterres urges countries to prioritize nature over businesses

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres urged countries to set aside their business models and prioritize nature, which is neither infinite nor free. He made those remarks in the Colombian city of Cali during his appearance at the Global Biodiversity Conference (COP 16).

The Portuguese diplomat insisted governments should “step forward to contribute to the protection and restoration” of the environment through the so-called Framework Fund as well as additional public and private financing sources.

In line with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, he also called for the setting of targets to protect nature that require strong monitoring mechanisms to mobilize at least US$ 200 billion a year by 2030.

“We must shift to nature-positive business and production models: renewable energy and sustainable supply chains; zero waste policies and circular economies; regenerative agriculture and sustainable farming practices. They must become the norm for governments and businesses alike,” Guterres stressed.

He also highlighted the importance of the life and safety of nature defenders through the implementation of a body in charge of ensuring “that Indigenous voices are heard.” Afro-descendants and local communities play a key role as nature's guardians, he underlined. “Too often, they have been on the sidelines of global environmental policy. Too often, environmental defenders have been threatened and killed,” he said. “We must defend the people who defend nature,” he added.

Guterrés also pointed out that no country, rich or poor, is immune to the devastation caused by climate change, biodiversity loss, land degradation, and pollution. The drivers of destruction, he stressed, are rooted in outdated economic models, which fuel unsustainable production and consumption patterns. All countries should contribute to this end with their own capabilities to provide “the defense we so desperately need” against wildfires, floods, extreme weather, and pandemics.