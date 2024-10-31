US gives nod to sale of F-16 equipment to Argentina

The US State Department Wednesday gave its nod to the possible sale of high-tech equipment for Argentina's F-16 combat aircraft. The US$ 941 million operation has the Fort Worth (Texas) based company Lockheed Martin as the primary contractor. “This agreement reinforces US foreign policy and security objectives by supporting the security of an important ally in South America,” the State Department said in a statement.

Argentina requested specific equipment and services for twenty-four F-16 Block 10/15 aircraft, previously acquired through a third-party transfer. Among the items needed are thirty-six AIM-120 C-8 air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) and one hundred and two 500-pound MK-82 bombs, it was explained.

In addition, the delivery of fifty MAU-169L/B computerized control groups and weapons support equipment is contemplated, in addition to other communications security systems (COMSEC). such as AN/ARC-238 radios.

“The objective is to provide Argentina with the additional capability to execute air defense and close air support operations,” the US statement went on.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of this potential sale, as required by law. This certification ensures congressional support to move forward with the transaction, which aims to strengthen political and economic stability in South America.

The agreement would also include the training of Argentine personnel, aircraft maintenance, and navigation equipment. Ground support systems, such as the GSS for Link-16, cryptographic devices, and other defense gear will also be added.

The US insisted that this sale would not negatively impact its defense readiness or alter the military balance in the region. “Argentina will have no difficulty integrating this equipment into its Armed Forces”, the State Department stressed.

The agreement does not contemplate additional compensation for Lockheed Martin, and no additional U.S. personnel will need to be sent to Argentina to implement the contract. “The proposed sale is structured to optimize the use of both nations' current resources,” a Pentagon spokesman also pointed out.

With this contract, Lockheed Martin will strengthen its presence in Latin America as a strategic partner of the United States in the region.

Although the initial cost was estimated around US$ 941 million given Argentina's requirements, the final price could vary. “The actual value will depend on final requirements,” the State Department warned.