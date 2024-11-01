Lacalle Pou hints at possible return in 2029, talks about regional relations

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou, months from completing his term, hinted at a possible return in the 2029 presidential election but left the door open.

When asked by Brazil’s Folha de São Paulo if he would run again, Lacalle Pou responded, “I cannot guarantee it. Can anyone guarantee that I will want this in 2029?”

The president suggested he would remain engaged in politics, saying, “I will be surrounded by people and politics, because that makes me feel a better person.” Lacalle Pou also reflected on his role, expressing a desire to “exchange power for authority,” explaining, “Power is formal... Authority is intellectual, affective, and moral; no Constitution or law gives it to you.”

In the interview, Lacalle Pou discussed his relationships with Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and former President Jair Bolsonaro. Emphasizing his focus on “national interests” over ideology, he explained, “It doesn't matter the ideology of another president, but to what extent there is consonance in what our country needs.”

He described a “determinant” connection with Lula since his 2023 inauguration, noting, “Ideologically, President Lula and I do not agree on anything, but, with Uruguay, he complied.” Highlighting ongoing cooperation on Mercosur and China, Lacalle Pou praised Lula for following through on key issues affecting Uruguay’s regional role.

Reflecting on his work with Bolsonaro during the COVID-19 crisis, Lacalle Pou shared that he navigated it “in the Uruguayan way” but refrained from commenting directly on Brazilian politics.