New documentary “Endurance” chronicles Sir Ernest Shackleton's legendary Antarctic voyage

2nd Saturday, November 2024 - 12:57 UTC Full article

It will air on National Geographic starting 1 November, followed by Disney+ and Hulu from 2 November.

A new documentary titled Endurance has premiered, bringing to life the remarkable survival story of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ill-fated 1914 Antarctic expedition. The film, from National Geographic Documentary Films, combines restored archival footage of the century-old expedition with the modern-day quest to discover the wreckage of Shackleton’s ship, Endurance, which was found in 2022. The documentary is directed by Academy Award® winners Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, along with BAFTA® nominee Natalie Hewit.

The 2022 expedition that made the discovery at the bottom of the Antarctic continent at a depth of almost 3,000 meters was supported by the Falkland Islands Heritage Fund and was made up of a team of experts including Mensun Bound, a renowned marine archaeologist born and raised in the Falklands, and who for decades had an obsession to achieve such an event.





“Endurance tells a story of unparalleled perseverance,” says the film’s team, highlighting Shackleton’s struggle for survival in the frozen Antarctic. Featuring history broadcaster Dan Snow, the documentary premiered at the London Film Festival on October 12 also follows contemporary explorers as they search for the sunken ship.

Endurance premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on 12 October and will be screened in select UK cinemas throughout October. It will air on National Geographic starting 1 November, followed by Disney+ and Hulu from 2 November.

See How the explores found de ship (National Geographic)